How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, January 7

Published 1:23 pm Tuesday, January 7, 2025

SEC teams will be in action in five games on Tuesday in college basketball action. That includes the Tennessee Volunteers taking on the Florida Gators at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats at Georgia Bulldogs

No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 8 Florida Gators

No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores

LSU Tigers at Missouri Tigers

No. 2 Auburn Tigers at Texas Longhorns

