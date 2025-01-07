How to Watch the Hawks vs. Jazz Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 7 Published 12:45 am Tuesday, January 7, 2025

The Utah Jazz (9-25) hope to stop a seven-game home losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (18-18) on January 7, 2025.

Hawks vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ, FDSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points lower than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (47.8%).

In games Atlanta shoots better than 47.8% from the field, it is 12-2 overall.

The Jazz are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at sixth.

The Hawks put up just 1.3 fewer points per game (117.1) than the Jazz allow (118.4).

Atlanta is 12-7 when scoring more than 118.4 points.

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz are shooting 46.1% from the field, 1.5% lower than the 47.6% the Hawks’ opponents have shot this season.

This season, Utah has a 7-11 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.6% from the field.

The Hawks are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank ninth.

The Jazz’s 111.3 points per game are 8.4 fewer points than the 119.7 the Hawks give up.

Utah has put together a 5-4 record in games it scores more than 119.7 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks are averaging 119.4 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are averaging 115.1 points per contest.

Atlanta is allowing 120.6 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 1.7 more points than it is allowing in road games (118.9).

At home, the Hawks are draining 0.4 more three-pointers per game (13.1) than away from home (12.7). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (35.2%) compared to in road games (34.7%).

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

At home the Jazz are not as good offensively, putting up 108.3 points per game, compared to 113.4 on the road. But they are better defensively, conceding 118 points per game at home, compared to 118.6 away.

At home, Utah concedes 118 points per game. Away, it allows 118.6.

This season the Jazz are picking up more assists at home (25 per game) than away (24.7).

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Larry Nance Jr. Out Hand Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Cody Zeller Questionable Personal Bogdan Bogdanovic Questionable Leg Jalen Johnson Out Shoulder Trae Young Questionable Achilles

Jazz Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Taylor Hendricks Out For Season Fibula John Collins Out Personal Jordan Clarkson Questionable Plantar Lauri Markkanen Out Back Keyonte George Out Heel

