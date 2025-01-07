How to Watch the NBA Today, January 8 Published 11:18 pm Tuesday, January 7, 2025

The Oklahoma City Thunder against the Cleveland Cavaliers is one of eight exciting options on today’s NBA card.

Here you will find information on how to watch all of today’s NBA action.

Watch the NBA Today – January 8

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH and MNMT

NBCS-PH and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: ESPN, FDSOH, and FDSOK

ESPN, FDSOH, and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: CHSN and FDSIN

CHSN and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and FDSDET

YES and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG and TSN

MSG and TSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and Gulf Coast Sports

KATU, KUNP, and Gulf Coast Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT and FDSSC

ALT and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. San Antonio Spurs

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: ESPN, FDSWI, and FDSSW

ESPN, FDSWI, and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

