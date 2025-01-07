How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 8

Published 5:18 pm Tuesday, January 7, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Wednesday, January 8

The Wednesday college basketball slate includes seven games featuring a ranked team in action. Among those contests is the USC Trojans playing the Maryland Terrapins.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 11 TCU Horned Frogs at Kansas Jayhawks

No. 9 Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 25 Michigan Wolverines

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

No. 17 West Virginia Mountaineers at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Xavier Musketeers at No. 7 UConn Huskies

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: SNY

No. 20 Michigan State Spartans at Nebraska Cornhuskers

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

No. 4 USC Trojans at No. 8 Maryland Terrapins

  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats at No. 22 Utah Utes

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Tuesday, January 7

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, January 7

How to Watch Florida vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - January 7

How to Watch Florida vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream – January 7

Knicks vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Monday, Jan. 20

Knicks vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Monday, Jan. 20

How to Watch the Hawks vs. Jazz Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 7

How to Watch the Hawks vs. Jazz Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 7

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup