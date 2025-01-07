How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 8 Published 5:18 pm Tuesday, January 7, 2025

The Wednesday college basketball slate includes seven games featuring a ranked team in action. Among those contests is the USC Trojans playing the Maryland Terrapins.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 11 TCU Horned Frogs at Kansas Jayhawks

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 9 Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 25 Michigan Wolverines

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

No. 17 West Virginia Mountaineers at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Xavier Musketeers at No. 7 UConn Huskies

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: SNY

No. 20 Michigan State Spartans at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

No. 4 USC Trojans at No. 8 Maryland Terrapins

Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats at No. 22 Utah Utes

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

