How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 8
Published 5:18 pm Tuesday, January 7, 2025
The Wednesday college basketball slate includes seven games featuring a ranked team in action. Among those contests is the USC Trojans playing the Maryland Terrapins.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 11 TCU Horned Frogs at Kansas Jayhawks
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 9 Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 25 Michigan Wolverines
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
No. 17 West Virginia Mountaineers at Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Xavier Musketeers at No. 7 UConn Huskies
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV channel: SNY
No. 20 Michigan State Spartans at Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
No. 4 USC Trojans at No. 8 Maryland Terrapins
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats at No. 22 Utah Utes
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
