January 7 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:14 am Tuesday, January 7, 2025

There are several strong matchups on Tuesday’s NHL schedule, including the Carolina Hurricanes squaring off against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

How to watch all the games in the NHL on Tuesday is included here.

How to Watch January 7 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Columbus Blue Jackets @ Pittsburgh Penguins 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Edmonton Oilers @ Boston Bruins 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Ottawa Senators @ Detroit Red Wings 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Dallas Stars @ New York Rangers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Carolina Hurricanes @ Tampa Bay Lightning 7 p.m. ET FDSSUN Fubo Toronto Maple Leafs @ Philadelphia Flyers 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Nashville Predators @ Winnipeg Jets 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ St. Louis Blues @ Minnesota Wild 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Calgary Flames @ Anaheim Ducks 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Vegas Golden Knights @ San Jose Sharks 10:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

id: