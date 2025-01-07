Knicks vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Monday, Jan. 20

Published 5:24 am Tuesday, January 7, 2025

By Data Skrive

The New York Knicks (24-13) square off against the Atlanta Hawks (18-18) at 3:00 PM ET on Monday, January 20, 2025. The matchup airs on MSG and FDSSE.

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Monday, January 20, 2025
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: MSG and FDSSE
  • Location: New York City, New York
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden
  • Favorite:

Knicks vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Knicks Hawks
117.2 Points Avg. 117.1
110.5 Points Allowed Avg. 119.7
49.7% Field Goal % 46.4%
37.9% Three Point % 35%

Knicks’ Top Players

  • Jalen Brunson contributes with 25.3 points per game while also adding 7.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds.
  • So far this season, Karl-Anthony Towns averages 25.3 points, 3.4 assists and 14 rebounds per contest.
  • Mikal Bridges is the top active three-point shooter for the Knicks, knocking down 2.4 per game.
  • OG Anunoby averages 0.9 blocks and 1.4 steals per game.

Hawks’ Top Players

  • Trae Young’s performance this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 22.5 points per game and 12 assists per game to go with 3.5 rebounds per contest.
  • Jalen Johnson has per-game averages of 19.8 points, 5.3 assists and 10.1 rebounds this season.
  • Young averages 2.9 made threes per game.
  • Dyson Daniels’ 3.2 steals and Johnson’s 1.1 blocks per game are vital to the Hawks’ defensive performance.

Knicks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
1/10 Thunder Home
1/12 Bucks Home
1/13 Pistons Home
1/15 76ers Away
1/17 Timberwolves Home
1/20 Hawks Home
1/21 Nets Away
1/25 Kings Home
1/27 Grizzlies Home
1/29 Nuggets Home
2/1 Lakers Home

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
1/9 Suns Away
1/11 Rockets Home
1/14 Suns Home
1/15 Bulls Away
1/18 Celtics Away
1/20 Knicks Away
1/22 Pistons Home
1/23 Raptors Home
1/25 Raptors Home
1/27 Timberwolves Away
1/30 Cavaliers Away

