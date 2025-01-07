NBA Best Bets: Hawks vs. Jazz Picks for January 7 Published 4:35 am Tuesday, January 7, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (18-18) will look to break a three-game winning streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (9-25) on Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at Delta Center as 6.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and FDSSE.

Our computer predictions below will assist you in deciding on the best bets available for Tuesday’s game.

Email newsletter signup

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Hawks vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ and FDSSE

KJZZ and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Hawks vs. Jazz Best Bets

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 6.5)

Atlanta’s record against the spread is 15-21-0.

Utah has 17 wins in 34 games against the spread this year.

As a 6.5-point favorite or greater, the Hawks have two wins ATS (2-2).

The Jazz are 11-13 as 6.5-point underdogs or more.

Bet on this game’s spread with BetMGM

Pick OU:

Under (236.5)





The Hawks’ 36 games this season have gone over this contest’s total of 236.5 points 19 times.

The Jazz and their opponents have combined to score more than 236.5 points in 15 of 34 games this season.

Atlanta has an average total of 234.3 in its contests this year, 2.2 more points than this matchup’s over/under.

Utah has a 227.6-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 8.9 fewer points than this game’s total.

The Jazz are the league’s 25th-highest scoring team this season compared to the eighth-ranked Hawks.

This matchup features the league’s 18th-ranked (Jazz) and 29th-ranked (Hawks) scoring defenses.

Bet on this game’s total with BetMGM

Moneyline Pick: Jazz (+200)

The Hawks have been favorites in 14 games this season and won seven (50%) of those contests.

The Jazz have come away with nine wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Atlanta has a record of 3-1 when it’s favored by -250 or more by sportsbooks this season.

This year, Utah has won five of 20 games when listed as at least +200 or better on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Hawks.

Bet on this game’s moneyline with BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: