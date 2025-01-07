NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 8 Published 10:18 pm Tuesday, January 7, 2025

There are several strong matchups on today’s NBA schedule, including the Washington Wizards taking on the Philadelphia 76ers.

Ready to explore the betting info for today’s NBA action? Let’s break down them together.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 8

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH and MNMT

NBCS-PH and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Spread: Cavaliers -1.5

Cavaliers -1.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 1.8 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 1.8 points) Total: 227.5 points

227.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.1 total projected points)

Over (225.1 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: ESPN, FDSOH, and FDSOK

ESPN, FDSOH, and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls

Spread: Pacers -4.5

Pacers -4.5 Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 4.6 points)

Pacers (Projected to win by 4.6 points) Total: 241.5 points

241.5 points Total Pick: Over (235 total projected points)

Over (235 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: CHSN and FDSIN

CHSN and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons

Spread: Pistons -6.5

Pistons -6.5 Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 0.7 points)

Pistons (Projected to win by 0.7 points) Total: 215.5 points

215.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.3 total projected points)

Over (223.3 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and FDSDET

YES and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG and TSN

MSG and TSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and Gulf Coast Sports

KATU, KUNP, and Gulf Coast Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT and FDSSC

ALT and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. San Antonio Spurs

Spread: Bucks -5.5

Bucks -5.5 Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 5 points)

Bucks (Projected to win by 5 points) Total: 224.5 points

224.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.7 total projected points)

Over (222.7 total projected points) Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: ESPN, FDSWI, and FDSSW

ESPN, FDSWI, and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

