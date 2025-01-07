Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Jets on January 7? Published 12:23 pm Tuesday, January 7, 2025

When the Nashville Predators take on the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Roman Josi score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

Josi has scored in five of 36 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has scored two goals against the Jets this season in two games (five shots).

He has one goal on the power play, and also nine assists.

Josi’s shooting percentage is 6.5%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 104 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2025 Flames 0 0 0 23:15 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 1 0 1 23:53 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 0 0 0 32:30 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 21:05 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 0 0 0 26:27 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:50 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 1 0 1 26:25 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2024 Flames 0 0 0 5:32 Home L 4-3 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 26:04 Away L 3-1 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 27:40 Away L 3-0

Predators vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

