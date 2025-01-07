Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Jets on January 7? Published 12:23 pm Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Can we count on Ryan O’Reilly lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators play the Winnipeg Jets at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

O’Reilly has scored in nine of 37 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has taken three shots in two games against the Jets this season, but has not scored.

On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated six goals and three assists.

He has a 17.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 104 goals in total (2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2025 Flames 3 3 0 16:51 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 14:34 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 1 1 0 20:53 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 14:29 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 1 0 1 19:54 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 1 1 0 18:54 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 1 0 1 17:27 Home W 3-2 OT 12/19/2024 Penguins 1 0 1 18:38 Home L 5-4 OT 12/17/2024 Rangers 0 0 0 16:00 Home W 2-0 12/14/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:08 Away L 5-2

Predators vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

