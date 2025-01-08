Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Thursday, January 9
Published 11:24 pm Wednesday, January 8, 2025
In one of the many exciting matchups on the college basketball slate on Thursday, the Florida International Panthers and Louisiana Tech Bulldogs take the court at Thomas Assembly Center, one of the 10 games our computer model recommended in terms of picks against the spread.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Florida International +9.5 vs. Louisiana Tech
- Matchup: Florida International Panthers at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: January 9
- Computer Projection: Louisiana Tech by 3.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Louisiana Tech (-9.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: UNC Greensboro +3.5 vs. Chattanooga
- Matchup: UNC Greensboro Spartans at Chattanooga Mocs
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: January 9
- Computer Projection: UNC Greensboro by 1.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Chattanooga (-3.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: North Dakota State -7.5 vs. Oral Roberts
- Matchup: North Dakota State Bison at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 9
- Computer Projection: North Dakota State by 12 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: North Dakota State (-7.5)
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
ATS Pick: Liberty -4.5 vs. Sam Houston
- Matchup: Liberty Flames at Sam Houston Bearkats
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 9
- Computer Projection: Liberty by 8.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Liberty (-4.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Northern Colorado +1.5 vs. Montana State
- Matchup: Northern Colorado Bears at Montana State Bobcats
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 9
- Computer Projection: Northern Colorado by 2.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Montana State (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Email newsletter signup
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
ATS Pick: Washington State -16.5 vs. Pacific
- Matchup: Pacific Tigers at Washington State Cougars
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Date: January 9
- Computer Projection: Washington State by 20.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Washington State (-16.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: VMI +19.5 vs. Samford
- Matchup: VMI Keydets at Samford Bulldogs
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 9
- Computer Projection: Samford by 16.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Samford (-19.5)
ATS Pick: N.C. A&T +4.5 vs. Delaware
- Matchup: Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens at North Carolina A&T Aggies
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 9
- Computer Projection: Delaware by 1.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Delaware (-4.5)
- TV Channel: FloCollege
ATS Pick: Denver +1.5 vs. North Dakota
- Matchup: North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks at Denver Pioneers
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 9
- Computer Projection: Denver by 1.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: North Dakota (-1.5)
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
ATS Pick: Lindenwood -1.5 vs. Tennessee State
- Matchup: Tennessee State Tigers at Lindenwood Lions
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Date: January 9
- Computer Projection: Lindenwood by 4.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Lindenwood (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.