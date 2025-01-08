College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, January 8
Published 3:44 am Wednesday, January 8, 2025
The Texas A&M Aggies versus the Oklahoma Sooners is a game to catch on the Wednesday SEC college basketball slate that includes plenty of thrilling matchups. For all our picks against the spread, continue reading.
SEC Picks ATS Today
Pick: Ole Miss +3.5 vs. Arkansas
- Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Arkansas by 1.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Arkansas -3.5
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 8
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Alabama -10 vs. South Carolina
- Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Alabama by 10.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Alabama -10
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 8
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Texas A&M +1.5 vs. Oklahoma
- Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies at Oklahoma Sooners
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas A&M by 2.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Oklahoma -1.5
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 8
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
