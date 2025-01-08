How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 9

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Thursday, January 9

There are three games featuring a ranked team on Thursday’s college basketball slate.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 15 Oregon Ducks at Ohio State Buckeyes

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Huskies at No. 16 Michigan State Spartans

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

