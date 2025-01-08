How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 9 Published 8:15 pm Wednesday, January 8, 2025

There are three games featuring a ranked team on Thursday’s college basketball slate.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 15 Oregon Ducks at Ohio State Buckeyes

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Huskies at No. 16 Michigan State Spartans

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

