How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 8 Published 12:14 am Wednesday, January 8, 2025

The Penn State Nittany Lions versus the Illinois Fighting Illini is one of seven games on Wednesday’s college basketball slate that features a ranked team in action.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 9 UConn Huskies at Villanova Wildcats

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels at Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide at South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Diego Toreros at No. 18 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: MyNetworkTV

MyNetworkTV Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Penn State Nittany Lions at No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

