How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 8

Published 12:14 am Wednesday, January 8, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Wednesday, January 8

The Penn State Nittany Lions versus the Illinois Fighting Illini is one of seven games on Wednesday’s college basketball slate that features a ranked team in action.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 9 UConn Huskies at Villanova Wildcats

  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels at Arkansas Razorbacks

No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide at South Carolina Gamecocks

San Diego Toreros at No. 18 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Penn State Nittany Lions at No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners

Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 8

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 8

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Wednesday, January 8

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 8

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Tuesday, January 7

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, January 7

How to Watch Florida vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - January 7

How to Watch Florida vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream – January 7

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup