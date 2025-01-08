How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 9 Published 5:19 pm Wednesday, January 8, 2025

The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas Longhorns take the court for one of 10 games on the college basketball schedule on Thursday that feature a ranked team.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats at Florida Gators

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Texas A&M Aggies at No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons at No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 6 LSU Tigers at No. 16 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Virginia Tech Hokies at No. 13 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 14 Duke Blue Devils at No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 23 Iowa Hawkeyes at Illinois Fighting Illini

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 5 Texas Longhorns

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 21 NC State Wolfpack at No. 24 California Golden Bears

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

