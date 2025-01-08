January 8 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:18 am Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Wednesday’s NHL slate has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those games is the Vancouver Canucks squaring off against the Washington Capitals.

We have what you need in terms of how to watch Wednesday’s NHL action right here. Take a look at the links below.

How to Watch January 8 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Colorado Avalanche @ Chicago Blackhawks 7:30 p.m. ET TNT Max Vancouver Canucks @ Washington Capitals 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Florida Panthers @ Utah Hockey Club 10 p.m. ET TNT Max Calgary Flames @ Los Angeles Kings 10:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

