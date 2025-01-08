January 8 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 4:18 am Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Wednesday’s NHL slate has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those games is the Vancouver Canucks squaring off against the Washington Capitals.
We have what you need in terms of how to watch Wednesday’s NHL action right here. Take a look at the links below.
How to Watch January 8 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Colorado Avalanche @ Chicago Blackhawks
|7:30 p.m. ET
|TNT
|Max
|Vancouver Canucks @ Washington Capitals
|7:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Florida Panthers @ Utah Hockey Club
|10 p.m. ET
|TNT
|Max
|Calgary Flames @ Los Angeles Kings
|10:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.
