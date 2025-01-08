Lowell Evans, 85

Published 9:25 am Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Mr. Lowell Evans, age 85, of the Red Hill Community of Speedwell, Tennessee passed away on Friday, January 3,2025, at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born on March 22, 1939, the ninth of ten children to the late Lee Evans and Pearl Madon Evans. He is the last surviving child of his siblings and also the last remaining grandchild of the Evans side of his family. In addition to his parents and siblings, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 52 years, Betty Stanley Evans, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mr. Evans was a member of the Red Hill Baptist Church where he served as Sunday School teacher and also song leader for over fifty years. He also sang bass in the Red Hill Quartet. Mr. Lowell Evans loved music and singing! Mr. Evans served three years in the U.S. Army, worked as a mechanic in various area textile mills, and was a life-long farmer. He served on several farming boards. Mr. Evans is survived by four children and their spouses, two sons: David and Billie Ann Evans, Tom and Joy Evans and two daughters: Brenda and Jason Marsee, Jackie and Steve Monday, eleven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Claude Owens, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Joel and Rosetta Stanley, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors, friends, and his loyal, rowdy dog, Pete! Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel. Officiating ministers will be Rev. Ron Brown (nephew) and his pastor, Rev. Gary Mundy. Music will be provided by the Womack Family and the congregation. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, January 8, at 12:00 PM at the Red Hill Cemetery in Speedwell. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Ernest Womack, members of Red Hill Baptist Church and all of his farming friends. The procession to the cemetery will leave at 11:30 AM. Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel is honored to serve the Evans Family.