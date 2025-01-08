NBA Best Bets: Suns vs. Hawks Picks for January 9 Published 10:33 pm Wednesday, January 8, 2025

The Phoenix Suns (16-19) play the Atlanta Hawks (19-18) as 3.5-point favorites on Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and FDSSE.

To find the best bets you can place on Thursday’s game, based on our computer predictions, see below.

Suns vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily and FDSSE

Suns vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 3.5)

Phoenix’s record against the spread is 12-23-0.

Atlanta’s record against the spread is 15-22-0.

Against the spread as 3.5-point favorites or more, the Suns are 4-11.

The Hawks are 8-7 as 3.5-point underdogs or greater.

Pick OU:

Under (237.5)





Suns games this season have featured more combined points than this contest’s total of 237.5 points eight times.

The Hawks have played 18 games this season that finished with a combined score above 237.5 points.

The average point total in Phoenix’s games this season is 226.6, 10.9 points fewer than this matchup’s over/under.

Atlanta has had an average of 234.5 points scored in its games so far this season, three points fewer than this game’s over/under.

The Hawks are the league’s sixth-highest scoring team this season compared to the 23rd-ranked Suns.

The Hawks have surrendered the 29th-fewest points in the league this season, while the Suns have given up the 10th-fewest.

Moneyline Pick: Suns (-160)

The Suns have been favorites in 19 games this season and won 12 (63.2%) of those contests.

The Hawks have been underdogs in 22 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (50%) in those contests.

Phoenix has a record of 10-5, a 66.7% win rate, when it’s favored by -160 or more by sportsbooks this season.

This year, Atlanta has won six of 13 games when listed as at least +135 or better on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Suns have a 61.5% chance to win.

