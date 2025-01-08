NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 9
Published 10:16 pm Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Today’s NBA slate has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those games is the Golden State Warriors squaring off against the Detroit Pistons.
Curious about the betting odds for today’s NBA action? Look no further! We’ve got you covered with all of the information you need.
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 9
Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors
- Spread: Pistons -2.5
- Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 1.7 points)
- Total: 220.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSDET, and TV20 Detroit
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors
- Spread: Cavaliers -15.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 19.2 points)
- Total: 234.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (231.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Spread: Timberwolves -3.5
- Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 3 points)
- Total: 205.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (212.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSFL, and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets
- Spread: Rockets -2.5
- Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 3.3 points)
- Total: 230.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Spread: Mavericks -6.5
- Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 13.2 points)
- Total: 219.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, KFAA, and WFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Spread: Suns -3.5
- Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 2.5 points)
- Total: 237.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (231.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Miami Heat
- Spread: Heat -5.5
- Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 3.1 points)
- Total: 221.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Spread: Lakers -8.5
- Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 8.2 points)
- Total: 219.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.