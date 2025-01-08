Suns vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – January 9 Published 10:33 pm Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Let’s check out the injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (19-18), which currently includes seven players listed (including Trae Young), as the Hawks ready for their matchup against the Phoenix Suns (16-19, one injured player) at Footprint Center on Thursday, January 9 at 9:00 PM ET.

The Suns lost their last outing 115-104 against the Hornets on Tuesday. In the losing effort, Devin Booker led the Suns with 39 points.

The Hawks took care of business in their most recent matchup 124-121 against the Jazz on Tuesday. In the Hawks’ win, Young led the way with 24 points (adding two rebounds and 20 assists).

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Royce O’Neale SF Out Ankle 10.5 5.6 2.4

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7 Onyeka Okongwu C Questionable Face 10.9 6.8 1.5 Trae Young PG Questionable Achilles 22.6 3.5 12.2 Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Hand 9.5 4.3 1.6 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Questionable Lower Leg 10.9 2.9 2.3 Jalen Johnson SF Out Shoulder 19.8 10.1 5.3 Cody Zeller C Out Personal

Suns vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily and FDSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Suns vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -3.5 237.5

