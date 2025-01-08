Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Wednesday, January 8
Published 3:11 am Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Ranked teams are on the Wednesday college basketball schedule in seven games, including the Texas A&M Aggies taking on the Oklahoma Sooners. Wanting against-the-spread picks for each matchup? Continue reading.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
Villanova Wildcats vs. No. 9 UConn Huskies
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Villanova 76, UConn 74
- Projected Favorite: Villanova by 1.7 points
- Pick ATS: Villanova (+1.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Location: Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
- Venue: The William B. Finneran Pavilion
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Arkansas 73, Ole Miss 72
- Projected Favorite: Arkansas by 1.3 points
- Pick ATS: Ole Miss (+3.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Venue: Bud Walton Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
South Carolina Gamecocks vs. No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Alabama 83, South Carolina 72
- Projected Favorite: Alabama by 10.4 points
- Pick ATS: South Carolina (+10.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Columbia, South Carolina
- Venue: Colonial Life Arena
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 18 Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. San Diego Toreros
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Gonzaga 88, San Diego 60
- Projected Favorite: Gonzaga by 27.3 points
- Pick ATS: San Diego (+31.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Spokane, Washington
- Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Penn State Nittany Lions
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Illinois 82, Penn State 73
- Projected Favorite: Illinois by 8.7 points
- Pick ATS: Penn State (+9.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Champaign, Illinois
- Venue: State Farm Center
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Texas A&M 74, Oklahoma 72
- Projected Favorite: Texas A&M by 2.6 points
- Pick ATS: Texas A&M (+1.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Norman, Oklahoma
- Venue: Lloyd Noble Center
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks vs. Arizona State Sun Devils
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Kansas 78, Arizona State 68
- Projected Favorite: Kansas by 10.0 points
- Pick ATS: Arizona State (+13.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Lawrence, Kansas
- Venue: Allen Fieldhouse
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
