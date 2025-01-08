Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Wednesday, January 8 Published 3:11 am Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Ranked teams are on the Wednesday college basketball schedule in seven games, including the Texas A&M Aggies taking on the Oklahoma Sooners. Wanting against-the-spread picks for each matchup? Continue reading.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

Villanova Wildcats vs. No. 9 UConn Huskies

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Villanova 76, UConn 74

Villanova 76, UConn 74 Projected Favorite: Villanova by 1.7 points

Villanova by 1.7 points Pick ATS: Villanova (+1.5)

Key Facts

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Location: Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania Venue: The William B. Finneran Pavilion

The William B. Finneran Pavilion TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Arkansas 73, Ole Miss 72

Arkansas 73, Ole Miss 72 Projected Favorite: Arkansas by 1.3 points

Arkansas by 1.3 points Pick ATS: Ole Miss (+3.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Bud Walton Arena TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

South Carolina Gamecocks vs. No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Alabama 83, South Carolina 72

Alabama 83, South Carolina 72 Projected Favorite: Alabama by 10.4 points

Alabama by 10.4 points Pick ATS: South Carolina (+10.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Colonial Life Arena

Colonial Life Arena TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 18 Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. San Diego Toreros

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Gonzaga 88, San Diego 60

Gonzaga 88, San Diego 60 Projected Favorite: Gonzaga by 27.3 points

Gonzaga by 27.3 points Pick ATS: San Diego (+31.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center

McCarthey Athletic Center TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Illinois 82, Penn State 73

Illinois 82, Penn State 73 Projected Favorite: Illinois by 8.7 points

Illinois by 8.7 points Pick ATS: Penn State (+9.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

State Farm Center TV Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Texas A&M 74, Oklahoma 72

Texas A&M 74, Oklahoma 72 Projected Favorite: Texas A&M by 2.6 points

Texas A&M by 2.6 points Pick ATS: Texas A&M (+1.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Lloyd Noble Center

Lloyd Noble Center TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Kansas 78, Arizona State 68

Kansas 78, Arizona State 68 Projected Favorite: Kansas by 10.0 points

Kansas by 10.0 points Pick ATS: Arizona State (+13.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Allen Fieldhouse TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

