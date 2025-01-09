Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Friday, January 10
Published 7:22 pm Thursday, January 9, 2025
There are several strong matchups on Friday in college basketball action, including the Saint Peter’s Peacocks playing the Niagara Purple Eagles — that’s one of the six games our computer model likes in terms of picks against the spread.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Niagara +1.5 vs. Saint Peter’s
- Matchup: Saint Peter’s Peacocks at Niagara Purple Eagles
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: January 10
- Computer Projection: Niagara by 1.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Saint Peter’s (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Sacred Heart +3.5 vs. Merrimack
- Matchup: Merrimack Warriors at Sacred Heart Pioneers
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Date: January 10
- Computer Projection: Merrimack by 1.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Merrimack (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Kent State -9.5 vs. Buffalo
- Matchup: Kent State Golden Flashes at Buffalo Bulls
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: January 10
- Computer Projection: Kent State by 10.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Kent State (-9.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Wisconsin -13.5 vs. Minnesota
- Matchup: Minnesota Golden Gophers at Wisconsin Badgers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 10
- Computer Projection: Wisconsin by 14 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Wisconsin (-13.5)
- TV Channel: Peacock
ATS Pick: Central Michigan +4.5 vs. Toledo
- Matchup: Central Michigan Chippewas at Toledo Rockets
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 10
- Computer Projection: Toledo by 4.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Toledo (-4.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: UCLA +4.5 vs. Maryland
- Matchup: UCLA Bruins at Maryland Terrapins
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 10
- Computer Projection: Maryland by 4.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Maryland (-4.5)
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
