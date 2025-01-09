Friday storm expected to drop 4-6 inches of snow in Claiborne County Published 11:35 am Thursday, January 9, 2025

The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Claiborne County and all of East Tennessee as well as southwestern Virginia and western North Carolina. A significant winter storm will impact the area Friday into Saturday with widespread accumulating snowfall.

Heavy snow and mixed precipitation is possible. Widespread snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches are expected with up to 6 inches possible in some areas. A mixture of sleet and freezing rain is possible south of I-40 with light ice accumulation possible.

The snow is expected to begin in southern portions of the Tennessee Valley Friday morning, and spread northeast through the late morning and early afternoon. Several inches of snow are expected, potentially causing significant travel impacts.

In the southern Tennessee Valley and southwest North Carolina, the snow will mix with or change to sleet and freezing rain during the afternoon. Precipitation will continue into the evening, then taper off late Friday night and early Saturday morning. Several inches of snow accumulation are expected, potentially causing significant travel impacts.

A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect.

The National Weather Service advises drivers to plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.

Motorists are encouraged to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.Persons should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing.

Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be ready to clear roads of ice and snow when the time comes.

“In East Tennessee, we typically get our fair share of inclement weather during the winter months,” said TDOT Regional Director/Assistant Chief Engineer Steve Borden. “This is something we prepare for all year long. We are in good shape in terms of salt supplies and equipment. Our crews work every day to keep motorists safe and will continue to do so during this winter weather event.”

TDOT crews have been pre-treating East Tennessee’s interstates and state routes with salt brine, a salt/water mixture used before a winter storm. Salt brine can be used to melt snow when temperatures are around freezing. Crews apply salt once snow collects on our roadways.

In Region 1 (East Tennessee), TDOT has 212 Salt Trucks, 99 Brine Trucks, 68,450 tons of Bulk Salt, 302,772 gallons of Salt Brine and 31 Salt Bins available for use. TDOT strongly encourages drivers to prepare to stay off the roads on Friday, January 10, 2025, for their own safety and the safety of our workers. This gives our crews the room they need to do their jobs.

TDOT ice and snow removal teams focus first on clearing interstates and heavily traveled state routes specifically targeting areas vulnerable to freezing, such as hills, curves, ramps, bridges, and interchanges. During prolonged weather events, crews may have to clear roadways repeatedly.

For winter weather tips, travel information, and a regional breakdown of TDOT winter weather supplies and equipment, visit the TDOT website https://www.tn.gov/tdot/inclement-weather/ice-snow.html.