Hawks vs. Pistons Tickets Available – Wednesday, Jan. 22 Published 5:25 am Thursday, January 9, 2025

On Wednesday, January 22, 2025, the Atlanta Hawks (19-18) play the Detroit Pistons (19-18) at 7:30 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSDET.

Hawks vs. Pistons Game Info & Tickets

Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSDET

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Favorite: –

Hawks vs. Pistons 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Pistons 117.3 Points Avg. 112 119.8 Points Allowed Avg. 113.3 46.4% Field Goal % 46.7% 35.2% Three Point % 36.2%

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young’s statline this season includes 22.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 12.2 assists per game for the Hawks.

Clint Capela contributes with 9.6 points, 1.3 assists and 8.9 rebounds per matchup.

Young is the top active three-point shooter for the Hawks, connecting on 2.9 per game.

Dyson Daniels records 3.1 steals per game. Capela collects one block a contest.

Pistons’ Top Players

Cade Cunningham’s performance this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 24 points per game and 9.3 assists per game to go with 6.6 rebounds per contest.

Jalen Duren’s per-game averages this season are 9.5 points, 2.3 assists and 9.4 rebounds.

Malik Beasley hits 3.7 treys per game.

The Pistons’ defensive efforts get a boost from Beasley (0.9 steals per game) and Isaiah Stewart (1.3 blocks per game).

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/11 Rockets – Home – 1/14 Suns – Home – 1/15 Bulls – Away – 1/18 Celtics – Away – 1/20 Knicks – Away – 1/22 Pistons – Home – 1/23 Raptors – Home – 1/25 Raptors – Home – 1/27 Timberwolves – Away – 1/30 Cavaliers – Away – 2/1 Pacers – Away –

Pistons Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/11 Raptors – Home – 1/13 Knicks – Away – 1/16 Pacers – Home – 1/18 Suns – Home – 1/20 Rockets – Away – 1/22 Hawks – Away – 1/25 Magic – Away – 1/27 Cavaliers – Away – 1/29 Pacers – Away – 1/31 Mavericks – Home – 2/2 Bulls – Home –

