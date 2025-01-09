How to Watch LSU vs. Tennessee Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 9 Published 7:15 am Thursday, January 9, 2025

The LSU Tigers (17-0) travel to face the Tennessee Volunteers (13-1) after victories in four road games in a row. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 9, 2025.

If you want to watch this game, you can find it on SEC Network +.

Email newsletter signup

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

LSU vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to watch on TV: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +

Looking for women’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

LSU 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, the Volunteers are best in the nation on offense (97.3 points scored per game) and ranked 258th defensively (67.4 points conceded).

LSU is allowing 29.1 boards per game this season (78th-ranked in college basketball), but it has thrived by grabbing 46.1 rebounds per contest (best).

With 17.6 assists per game, the Volunteers are 27th in the nation.

LSU is averaging 14.5 turnovers per game (103rd-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 17.9 turnovers per contest (88th-ranked).

The Volunteers are the best team in the country in 3-pointers made (12.1 per game) and 113th in 3-point percentage (33.1%).

LSU is surrendering 6.6 three-pointers per game (252nd-ranked in college basketball) this year, while allowing a 26.2% three-point percentage (37th-ranked).

The Volunteers take 45.3% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 54.7% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 32.9% of the Volunteers’ buckets are 3-pointers, and 67.1% are 2-pointers.

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, the Volunteers are best in the nation offensively (97.3 points scored per game) and ranked 258th defensively (67.4 points allowed).

In 2024-25, Tennessee is 12th-best in the country in rebounds (39.6 per game) and 108th in rebounds conceded (29.8).

This season the Volunteers are ranked 27th in the country in assists at 17.6 per game.

In 2024-25, Tennessee is 119th in the nation in turnovers committed (14.8 per game) and second-best in turnovers forced (25.4).

In 2024-25 the Volunteers are best in the nation in 3-point makes (12.1 per game), and they rank No. 113 in 3-point percentage (33.1%).

Tennessee is 45th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (4.8 per game) and 51st in 3-point percentage defensively (26.7%).

The Volunteers attempt 45.3% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 32.9% of their made shots are from there. Inside the arc, they take 54.7% of their shots, with 67.1% of their makes coming from there.

Catch women’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.

LSU’s Top Players

Tigers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Flau’jae Johnson 17 19.7 6.1 2.8 1.6 0.9 1.4 Aneesah Morrow 17 18.1 14.0 1.4 2.6 0.6 0.4 Mikaylah Williams 17 15.9 4.4 2.8 1.4 0.4 1.6 Kailyn Gilbert 17 11.3 3.4 2.2 1.3 0.1 0.6 Jersey Wolfenbarger 17 6.8 4.6 0.2 0.6 0.8 0.0

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 14 17.8 5.6 3.2 3.6 0.8 1.0 Jewel Spear 12 13.1 3.0 1.5 1.5 0.3 2.9 Ruby Whitehorn 14 12.9 5.1 1.6 1.2 0.3 0.9 Samara Spencer 14 12.0 3.6 5.4 1.2 0.2 2.5 Lazaria Spearman 14 11.1 5.6 0.9 1.1 0.4 0.6

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

LSU’s Upcoming Schedule

January 9 at Tennessee at 6:30 PM ET

January 13 vs. Vanderbilt at 7:00 PM ET

January 19 at Florida at 1:00 PM ET

January 23 at South Carolina at 8:00 PM ET

January 26 vs. Texas A&M at 4:00 PM ET

January 30 vs. Oklahoma at 7:00 PM ET

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

January 9 vs. LSU at 6:30 PM ET

January 12 at Arkansas at 1:00 PM ET

January 16 vs. Mississippi State at 7:00 PM ET

January 19 at Vanderbilt at 3:00 PM ET

January 23 at Texas at 9:00 PM ET

January 27 vs. South Carolina at 7:00 PM ET

Start watching women’s hoops LIVE with Fubo!

id: