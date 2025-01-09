How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 9

Published 12:20 am Thursday, January 9, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Thursday, January 9

Eight games on Thursday’s college basketball schedule feature an SEC team, including the matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas Longhorns.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats at Florida Gators

Texas A&M Aggies at No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks

Missouri Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Vanderbilt Commodores at Ole Miss Rebels

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 6 LSU Tigers at No. 16 Tennessee Volunteers

  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Arkansas Razorbacks at Auburn Tigers

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners at Mississippi State Bulldogs

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 5 Texas Longhorns

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch the Suns vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 9

How to Watch the Suns vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 9

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 9

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 9

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Thursday, January 9

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 9

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Thursday, January 9

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 9

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup