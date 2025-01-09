How to Watch Tennessee vs. LSU Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 9 Published 7:15 am Thursday, January 9, 2025

The LSU Tigers (17-0) will visit the Tennessee Volunteers (13-1) after winning four straight road games. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 9, 2025.

If you’re looking for where to watch this game, it will air on SEC Network +.

Tennessee vs. LSU Game Info

When: Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to watch on TV: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

The Tigers are the third-best squad in the country in points scored (91.8 per game) and 92nd in points allowed (59.8).

Tennessee ranks 12th-best in college basketball by pulling down 39.6 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 108th in college basketball (29.8 allowed per contest).

The Tigers are 42nd in the nation in assists (16.6 per game) in 2024-25.

Tennessee ranks second-best in college basketball by forcing 25.4 turnovers per game. It ranks 119th in college basketball by averaging 14.8 turnovers per contest.

The Tigers are 281st in the country in 3-pointers made (5.0 per game) and 79th in 3-point percentage (34.3%).

Tennessee is allowing 4.8 treys per game (45th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while allowing a 26.7% three-point percentage (51st-ranked).

In 2024-25, the Tigers have attempted 20.8% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 79.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 14.4% of the Tigers’ buckets have been 3-pointers, and 85.6% have been 2-pointers.

LSU 2024-25 Stats

The Tigers are the third-best team in the nation in points scored (91.8 per game) and 92nd in points conceded (59.8).

In 2024-25, LSU is best in the nation in rebounds (46.1 per game) and 78th in rebounds conceded (29.1).

This season the Tigers are ranked 42nd in the country in assists at 16.6 per game.

In terms of turnovers, LSU is 103rd in college basketball in committing them (14.5 per game). It is 88th in forcing them (17.9 per game).

In 2024-25, the Tigers are 281st in the nation in 3-point makes (5.0 per game) and 79th in 3-point percentage (34.3%).

Giving up 6.6 3-pointers per game and conceding 26.2% from downtown, LSU is 252nd and 37th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

The Tigers take 79.2% percent of their shots from inside the arc, and 20.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 85.6% of the Tigers’ baskets are 2-pointers, and 14.4% are 3-pointers.

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 14 17.8 5.6 3.2 3.6 0.8 1.0 Jewel Spear 12 13.1 3.0 1.5 1.5 0.3 2.9 Ruby Whitehorn 14 12.9 5.1 1.6 1.2 0.3 0.9 Samara Spencer 14 12.0 3.6 5.4 1.2 0.2 2.5 Lazaria Spearman 14 11.1 5.6 0.9 1.1 0.4 0.6

LSU’s Top Players

Tigers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Flau’jae Johnson 17 19.7 6.1 2.8 1.6 0.9 1.4 Aneesah Morrow 17 18.1 14.0 1.4 2.6 0.6 0.4 Mikaylah Williams 17 15.9 4.4 2.8 1.4 0.4 1.6 Kailyn Gilbert 17 11.3 3.4 2.2 1.3 0.1 0.6 Jersey Wolfenbarger 17 6.8 4.6 0.2 0.6 0.8 0.0

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

January 9 vs. LSU at 6:30 PM ET

January 12 at Arkansas at 1:00 PM ET

January 16 vs. Mississippi State at 7:00 PM ET

January 19 at Vanderbilt at 3:00 PM ET

January 23 at Texas at 9:00 PM ET

January 27 vs. South Carolina at 7:00 PM ET

LSU’s Upcoming Schedule

January 9 at Tennessee at 6:30 PM ET

January 13 vs. Vanderbilt at 7:00 PM ET

January 19 at Florida at 1:00 PM ET

January 23 at South Carolina at 8:00 PM ET

January 26 vs. Texas A&M at 4:00 PM ET

January 30 vs. Oklahoma at 7:00 PM ET

