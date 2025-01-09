How to Watch Tennessee vs. LSU Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 9
Published 7:15 am Thursday, January 9, 2025
The LSU Tigers (17-0) will visit the Tennessee Volunteers (13-1) after winning four straight road games. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 9, 2025.
If you’re looking for where to watch this game, it will air on SEC Network +.
Tennessee vs. LSU Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- How to watch on TV: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +
Tennessee 2024-25 Stats
- The Tigers are the third-best squad in the country in points scored (91.8 per game) and 92nd in points allowed (59.8).
- Tennessee ranks 12th-best in college basketball by pulling down 39.6 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 108th in college basketball (29.8 allowed per contest).
- The Tigers are 42nd in the nation in assists (16.6 per game) in 2024-25.
- Tennessee ranks second-best in college basketball by forcing 25.4 turnovers per game. It ranks 119th in college basketball by averaging 14.8 turnovers per contest.
- The Tigers are 281st in the country in 3-pointers made (5.0 per game) and 79th in 3-point percentage (34.3%).
- Tennessee is allowing 4.8 treys per game (45th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while allowing a 26.7% three-point percentage (51st-ranked).
- In 2024-25, the Tigers have attempted 20.8% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 79.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 14.4% of the Tigers’ buckets have been 3-pointers, and 85.6% have been 2-pointers.
LSU 2024-25 Stats
- The Tigers are the third-best team in the nation in points scored (91.8 per game) and 92nd in points conceded (59.8).
- In 2024-25, LSU is best in the nation in rebounds (46.1 per game) and 78th in rebounds conceded (29.1).
- This season the Tigers are ranked 42nd in the country in assists at 16.6 per game.
- In terms of turnovers, LSU is 103rd in college basketball in committing them (14.5 per game). It is 88th in forcing them (17.9 per game).
- In 2024-25, the Tigers are 281st in the nation in 3-point makes (5.0 per game) and 79th in 3-point percentage (34.3%).
- Giving up 6.6 3-pointers per game and conceding 26.2% from downtown, LSU is 252nd and 37th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.
- The Tigers take 79.2% percent of their shots from inside the arc, and 20.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 85.6% of the Tigers’ baskets are 2-pointers, and 14.4% are 3-pointers.
Tennessee’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Talaysia Cooper
|14
|17.8
|5.6
|3.2
|3.6
|0.8
|1.0
|Jewel Spear
|12
|13.1
|3.0
|1.5
|1.5
|0.3
|2.9
|Ruby Whitehorn
|14
|12.9
|5.1
|1.6
|1.2
|0.3
|0.9
|Samara Spencer
|14
|12.0
|3.6
|5.4
|1.2
|0.2
|2.5
|Lazaria Spearman
|14
|11.1
|5.6
|0.9
|1.1
|0.4
|0.6
LSU’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Flau’jae Johnson
|17
|19.7
|6.1
|2.8
|1.6
|0.9
|1.4
|Aneesah Morrow
|17
|18.1
|14.0
|1.4
|2.6
|0.6
|0.4
|Mikaylah Williams
|17
|15.9
|4.4
|2.8
|1.4
|0.4
|1.6
|Kailyn Gilbert
|17
|11.3
|3.4
|2.2
|1.3
|0.1
|0.6
|Jersey Wolfenbarger
|17
|6.8
|4.6
|0.2
|0.6
|0.8
|0.0
Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule
- January 9 vs. LSU at 6:30 PM ET
- January 12 at Arkansas at 1:00 PM ET
- January 16 vs. Mississippi State at 7:00 PM ET
- January 19 at Vanderbilt at 3:00 PM ET
- January 23 at Texas at 9:00 PM ET
- January 27 vs. South Carolina at 7:00 PM ET
LSU’s Upcoming Schedule
- January 9 at Tennessee at 6:30 PM ET
- January 13 vs. Vanderbilt at 7:00 PM ET
- January 19 at Florida at 1:00 PM ET
- January 23 at South Carolina at 8:00 PM ET
- January 26 vs. Texas A&M at 4:00 PM ET
- January 30 vs. Oklahoma at 7:00 PM ET
