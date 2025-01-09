How to Watch the NBA Today, January 10
Published 11:17 pm Thursday, January 9, 2025
Today’s NBA slate has seven quality games in store. Among them is the Oklahoma City Thunder playing the New York Knicks.
You can find info on live coverage of today’s NBA action right here.
Watch the NBA Today – January 10
Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Kia Center
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and Gulf Coast Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indiana Pacers vs. Golden State Warriors
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSIN, and WTHR-13
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
- TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Boston Celtics vs. Sacramento Kings
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Washington Wizards
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: United Center
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN and MNMT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
