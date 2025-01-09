How to Watch the NBA Today, January 10 Published 11:17 pm Thursday, January 9, 2025

Today’s NBA slate has seven quality games in store. Among them is the Oklahoma City Thunder playing the New York Knicks.

You can find info on live coverage of today’s NBA action right here.

Watch the NBA Today – January 10

Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Kia Center

Kia Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSWI

FDSFL and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH and Gulf Coast Sports

NBCS-PH and Gulf Coast Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Indiana Pacers vs. Golden State Warriors

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSIN, and WTHR-13

NBCS-BA, FDSIN, and WTHR-13 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, and FDSOK

NBA TV, MSG, and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. Sacramento Kings

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NBCS-BOS

NBCS-CA and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Washington Wizards

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN and MNMT2

CHSN and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Brooklyn Nets

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, and YES

ALT, KTVD, and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

