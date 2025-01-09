How to Watch the Suns vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 9 Published 12:45 am Thursday, January 9, 2025

The Phoenix Suns (16-19) play the Atlanta Hawks (19-18) on January 9, 2025. The matchup airs on AZFamily and FDSSE.

Suns vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: AZFamily, FDSSE

AZFamily, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 47.4% the Hawks allow to opponents.

Phoenix is 12-8 when it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.

The Hawks are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 25th.

The 111.8 points per game the Suns average are eight fewer points than the Hawks give up (119.8).

Phoenix is 4-3 when scoring more than 119.8 points.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks have shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of the Suns have averaged.

This season, Atlanta has a 16-5 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.4% from the field.

The Hawks are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 28th.

The Hawks’ 117.3 points per game are only 3.4 more points than the 113.9 the Suns allow.

When it scores more than 113.9 points, Atlanta is 16-8.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Suns have performed better when playing at home this year, averaging 112.3 points per game, compared to 111.2 per game on the road.

Phoenix is allowing 111.6 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 4.9 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (116.5).

The Suns are averaging 13.8 treys per game with a 36.1% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 0.5 fewer threes and 2.8% points worse than they’re averaging in road games (14.3, 38.9%).

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hawks are better offensively, scoring 119.4 points per game, compared to 115.5 away. But they’re not as good defensively, conceding 120.6 points per game at home, and 119 away.

Atlanta gives up 120.6 points per game at home, and 119 on the road.

The Hawks pick up the same number of assists per game at home as away (29.9).

Suns Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Royce O’Neale Out Ankle

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Onyeka Okongwu Questionable Face Trae Young Questionable Achilles Larry Nance Jr. Out Hand Bogdan Bogdanovic Questionable Lower Leg Jalen Johnson Out Shoulder Cody Zeller Out Personal Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder

id: