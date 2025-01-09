How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Friday, January 10 Published 8:16 pm Thursday, January 9, 2025

Only one top-25 game is on Friday’s college basketball schedule. That matchup is the UCLA Bruins playing the Maryland Terrapins at XFINITY Center.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 22 UCLA Bruins at Maryland Terrapins

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo

id: