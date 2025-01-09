January 9 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:20 am Thursday, January 9, 2025

There are plenty of exciting matchups on Thursday’s NHL schedule, including a Toronto Maple Leafs squaring off against the Carolina Hurricanes.

You will find info on live coverage of Thursday’s NHL action right here.

How to Watch January 9 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Boston Bruins @ Tampa Bay Lightning 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New Jersey Devils @ New York Rangers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Dallas Stars @ Philadelphia Flyers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Seattle Kraken @ Columbus Blue Jackets 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Buffalo Sabres @ Ottawa Senators 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Edmonton Oilers @ Pittsburgh Penguins 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Toronto Maple Leafs @ Carolina Hurricanes 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Colorado Avalanche @ Minnesota Wild 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Anaheim Ducks @ St. Louis Blues 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New York Islanders @ Vegas Golden Knights 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

