January 9 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 4:20 am Thursday, January 9, 2025
There are plenty of exciting matchups on Thursday’s NHL schedule, including a Toronto Maple Leafs squaring off against the Carolina Hurricanes.
You will find info on live coverage of Thursday’s NHL action right here.
Email newsletter signup
NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!
How to Watch January 9 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Boston Bruins @ Tampa Bay Lightning
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|New Jersey Devils @ New York Rangers
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Dallas Stars @ Philadelphia Flyers
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Seattle Kraken @ Columbus Blue Jackets
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Buffalo Sabres @ Ottawa Senators
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Edmonton Oilers @ Pittsburgh Penguins
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Toronto Maple Leafs @ Carolina Hurricanes
|7:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Colorado Avalanche @ Minnesota Wild
|8 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Anaheim Ducks @ St. Louis Blues
|8 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|New York Islanders @ Vegas Golden Knights
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.
id: