NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 10
Published 10:17 pm Thursday, January 9, 2025
There are plenty of exciting matchups on today’s NBA schedule, including the New Orleans Pelicans playing the Philadelphia 76ers.
Delve into our odds analysis for the NBA’s upcoming games today.
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 10
Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Spread: Bucks -4.5
- Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 2.6 points)
- Total: 210.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (215.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Spread: 76ers -3.5
- Spread Pick: 76ers (Projected to win by 9.4 points)
- Total: 221.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (221 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and Gulf Coast Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indiana Pacers vs. Golden State Warriors
- Spread: Pacers -7.5
- Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 2.5 points)
- Total: 222.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSIN, and WTHR-13
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Spread: Thunder -3.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 2.6 points)
- Total: 225.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Boston Celtics vs. Sacramento Kings
- Spread: Celtics -10.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 11.3 points)
- Total: 229.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Washington Wizards
- Spread: Bulls -11.5
- Spread Pick: Bulls (Projected to win by 11.1 points)
- Total: 240.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (234.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN and MNMT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Spread: Nuggets -14.5
- Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 11.5 points)
- Total: 223.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (229 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: