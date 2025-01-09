Published 9:51 am Thursday, January 9, 2025

Paul Wayne Baker, 86, of Westlake, LA passed away on December 21, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. Paul was born on January 17, 1938, in White Plains, IN to Henry and Lennie Baker. Paul was in the United States Air Force and United States Army Reserves and proudly served his country for 12 years. He worked as an Aircraft Mechanic, Inspector and a Fixed Base operator in the Aviation Industry for 54 years, loving every minute of it.Those left to cherish his memory is his wife of 13 years, Polly Baker; three daughters, Pam Bourque, Cindy Baker Bradley, and Stacie Ardoin and husband Darek; 12 grandchildren, Alison, Paul, Tiffany, Joshua, Shawna, Paula, Danica, Dustin, Tia, Kailyn, Samantha, and Collin; 14 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren; one sibling, Judy Cabbage and husband Richard; and one niece, Mary Anne Cabbage.He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sharon Baker; and son in law, Russell Bradley.Visitation will be on Sunday, December 29, 2024 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a Masonic and Eastern Star service at 6:00 PM, at Johnson Funeral Home of Sulphur. Visitation will resume on Monday December 30th, 2024 from 9:00 AM until time of services. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 30, 2024, at Johnson Funeral Home of Sulphur. Burial will be at Westlake Memorial Cemetery.Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net