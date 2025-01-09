Suns vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – January 9 Published 6:16 am Thursday, January 9, 2025

The Phoenix Suns (16-19) take on the Atlanta Hawks (19-18) as 6.5-point favorites on Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and FDSSE.

Suns vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 9, 2025

Thursday, January 9, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

How to watch on TV: AZFamily and FDSSE

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Suns 117 – Hawks 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 6.5)

Hawks (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-2.5)

Suns (-2.5) Pick OU: Under (238.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 231.4

The Hawks’ .405 ATS win percentage (15-22-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Suns’ .343 mark (12-23-0 ATS Record) in 2024-25.

Phoenix covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 28.6% of the time. That’s less often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (44.4%).

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2024-25, Phoenix does it in fewer games (45.7% of the time) than Atlanta (67.6%).

The Suns have a .632 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (12-7) this season, higher than the .500 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (11-11).

Suns Performance Insights

The Suns are 15th in the NBA with 111.8 points per game so far this year. At the other end, they rank 19th with 113.9 points allowed per game.

Phoenix is pulling down 42.6 rebounds per game (25th-ranked in league). It is giving up 44.6 rebounds per contest (21st-ranked).

So far this year, the Suns rank 11th in the league in assists, averaging 27.1 per game.

Phoenix, who is ninth in the league with 13.1 turnovers per game, is forcing 12.2 turnovers per contest, which is third-worst in the NBA.

The Suns rank ninth in the NBA with 14.1 treys per game so far this season. Meanwhile, they rank seventh with a 37.5% shooting percentage from downtown.

Hawks Performance Insights

In 2024-25, the Hawks are sixth in the NBA offensively (117.3 points scored per game) and third-worst defensively (119.8 points conceded).

On the glass, Atlanta is sixth in the NBA in rebounds (45.5 per game). It is 22nd in rebounds conceded (44.7 per game).

This season the Hawks are third-best in the league in assists at 29.9 per game.

Atlanta is 24th in the league in turnovers per game (15.4) and fourth-best in turnovers forced (16.1).

The Hawks make 13 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.2% from beyond the arc, ranking 18th and 19th, respectively, in the league.

