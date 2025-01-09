Tennessee vs. LSU Women’s Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – January 9 Published 2:17 pm Thursday, January 9, 2025

Thursday’s game that pits the No. 16 Tennessee Volunteers (13-1) against the No. 6 LSU Tigers (17-0) at Thompson-Boling Arena has a projected final score of 81-77 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Tennessee, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on January 9.

According to our computer prediction, Tennessee is projected to cover the spread (1.5) versus LSU. The two teams are projected to come in below the 169.5 total.

Tennessee vs. LSU Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 9, 2025

Thursday, January 9, 2025 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Line: Tennessee -1.5

Tennessee -1.5 Point total: 169.5

169.5 Moneyline (to win): Tennessee -125, LSU +105

Tennessee vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 81, LSU 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. LSU

Pick ATS: Tennessee (-1.5)

Tennessee (-1.5) Pick OU: Under (169.5)

Tennessee’s record against the spread so far this season is 3-2-0, while LSU’s is 4-6-0. A total of three out of the Volunteers’ games this season have gone over the point total, and six of the Tigers’ games have gone over. The two teams average 189.1 points per game, 19.6 more points than this matchup’s total. Tennessee is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall over its last 10 games, while LSU has gone 4-6 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers average 97.3 points per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 67.4 per contest (258th in college basketball). They have a +419 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 29.9 points per game.

Tennessee averages 39.6 rebounds per game (12th in college basketball) while conceding 29.8 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 9.8 boards per game.

Tennessee connects on 12.1 three-pointers per game (first in college basketball), 7.3 more than its opponents (4.8). It is shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc (113th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 26.7%.

The Volunteers average 101.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (eighth in college basketball), and allow 70.3 points per 100 possessions (42nd in college basketball).

Tennessee has committed 10.6 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 14.8 (119th in college basketball action) while forcing 25.4 (second in college basketball).

LSU Performance Insights

The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 32.0 points per game, with a +543 scoring differential overall. They put up 91.8 points per game (third in college basketball) and allow 59.8 per contest (92nd in college basketball).

LSU is first in college basketball at 46.1 rebounds per game. That’s 17.0 more than the 29.1 its opponents average.

LSU hits 5.0 three-pointers per game (281st in college basketball), 1.6 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc (78th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 26.2%.

LSU wins the turnover battle by 3.4 per game, committing 14.5 (103rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 17.9.

