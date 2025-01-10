Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Saturday, January 11
In college basketball action on Saturday, the San Diego State Aztecs versus the New Mexico Lobos is among the 10 games that made our list of best bets against the spread.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: San Diego State +3.5 vs. New Mexico
- Matchup: San Diego State Aztecs at New Mexico Lobos
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: January 11
- Computer Projection: San Diego State by 3.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: New Mexico (-3.5)
- TV Channel: CBS
ATS Pick: Georgetown +3.5 vs. UConn
- Matchup: UConn Huskies at Georgetown Hoyas
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: January 11
- Computer Projection: Georgetown by 1.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UConn (-3.5)
- TV Channel: FOX
ATS Pick: Florida State +8.5 vs. Clemson
- Matchup: Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Tigers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: January 11
- Computer Projection: Clemson by 3.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Clemson (-8.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network
ATS Pick: Washington State +16.5 vs. Gonzaga
- Matchup: Washington State Cougars at Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 11
- Computer Projection: Gonzaga by 12.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Gonzaga (-16.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Memphis -13.5 vs. East Carolina
- Matchup: East Carolina Pirates at Memphis Tigers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: January 11
- Computer Projection: Memphis by 17.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Memphis (-13.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Davidson -8.5 vs. Fordham
- Matchup: Fordham Rams at Davidson Wildcats
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: January 11
- Computer Projection: Davidson by 12.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Davidson (-8.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Arizona State +5.5 vs. Baylor
- Matchup: Baylor Bears at Arizona State Sun Devils
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Date: January 11
- Computer Projection: Baylor by 1.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Baylor (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Oregon State -7.5 vs. Pacific
- Matchup: Oregon State Beavers at Pacific Tigers
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: January 11
- Computer Projection: Oregon State by 11.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Oregon State (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Kansas -1.5 vs. Cincinnati
- Matchup: Kansas Jayhawks at Cincinnati Bearcats
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: January 11
- Computer Projection: Kansas by 5.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Kansas (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Houston -10.5 vs. Kansas State
- Matchup: Houston Cougars at Kansas State Wildcats
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: January 11
- Computer Projection: Houston by 14.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Houston (-10.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
