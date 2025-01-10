College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, January 11
Published 7:44 pm Friday, January 10, 2025
The Saturday college basketball slate in the SEC has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those contests is the Alabama Crimson Tide playing the Texas A&M Aggies, and we have predictions against the spread available for you in this article.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
SEC Picks ATS Today
Email newsletter signup
Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Pick: South Carolina +16.5 vs. Auburn
- Matchup: Auburn Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Auburn by 15.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Auburn -16.5
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: January 11
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
Pick: Vanderbilt +2.5 vs. Missouri
- Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at Missouri Tigers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Missouri by 2.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Missouri -2.5
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: January 11
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
Pick: Arkansas +5.5 vs. Florida
- Matchup: Florida Gators at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida by 2.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Florida -5.5
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: January 11
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
Pick: Tennessee -4.5 vs. Texas
- Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at Texas Longhorns
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 5.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Tennessee -4.5
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: January 11
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
Pick: LSU +9.5 vs. Ole Miss
- Matchup: LSU Tigers at Ole Miss Rebels
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Ole Miss by 9 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Ole Miss -9.5
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: January 11
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
Pick: Oklahoma +6.5 vs. Georgia
- Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at Georgia Bulldogs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Georgia by 4.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Georgia -6.5
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: January 11
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
Pick: Texas A&M +3.5 vs. Alabama
- Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide at Texas A&M Aggies
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Alabama by 0.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Alabama -3.5
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 11
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
Pick: Kentucky +6 vs. Mississippi State
- Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Mississippi State by 3.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Mississippi State -6
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Date: January 11
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.