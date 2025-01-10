How to Watch the Rockets vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 11 Published 8:46 pm Friday, January 10, 2025

The Houston Rockets (25-12) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (19-19) on January 11, 2025 at State Farm Arena.

Rockets vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: SCHN, FDSSE

Rockets Stats Insights

The Rockets are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 47.7% the Hawks allow to opponents.

Houston has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.7% from the field.

The Rockets are the best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank ninth.

The Rockets average 6.7 fewer points per game (113.1) than the Hawks allow (119.8).

Houston is 9-1 when scoring more than 119.8 points.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks’ 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Rockets have given up to their opponents (44.4%).

Atlanta is 17-12 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Rockets are the best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank eighth.

The Hawks’ 117.2 points per game are 10.1 more points than the 107.1 the Rockets give up to opponents.

Atlanta has put together an 18-13 record in games it scores more than 107.1 points.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

On offense, the Rockets put up 113 points per game in home games, compared to 113.2 points per game in away games.

Houston is ceding 105.5 points per game this season at home, which is 3.2 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (108.7).

In home games, the Rockets are making 0.1 more three-pointers per game (12) than on the road (11.9). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (33.6%) compared to in away games (32.3%).

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

In 2024-25 the Hawks are averaging more points at home (119.4 per game) than on the road (115.5). But they are also conceding more at home (120.6) than away (119.2).

At home, Atlanta allows 120.6 points per game. Away, it allows 119.2.

At home the Hawks are averaging 29.9 assists per game, 0.1 less than away (30).

Rockets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jabari Smith Jr. Out Hand Tari Eason Questionable Injury Management

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Larry Nance Jr. Out Hand Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Trae Young Questionable Achilles Bogdan Bogdanovic Questionable Knee Jalen Johnson Out Shoulder Cody Zeller Out Personal

id: