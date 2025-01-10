How to Watch the Rockets vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 11
Published 8:46 pm Friday, January 10, 2025
The Houston Rockets (25-12) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (19-19) on January 11, 2025 at State Farm Arena.
Rockets vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: SCHN, FDSSE
Rockets Stats Insights
- The Rockets are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 47.7% the Hawks allow to opponents.
- Houston has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.7% from the field.
- The Rockets are the best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank ninth.
- The Rockets average 6.7 fewer points per game (113.1) than the Hawks allow (119.8).
- Houston is 9-1 when scoring more than 119.8 points.
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks’ 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Rockets have given up to their opponents (44.4%).
- Atlanta is 17-12 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
- The Rockets are the best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank eighth.
- The Hawks’ 117.2 points per game are 10.1 more points than the 107.1 the Rockets give up to opponents.
- Atlanta has put together an 18-13 record in games it scores more than 107.1 points.
Rockets Home & Away Comparison
- On offense, the Rockets put up 113 points per game in home games, compared to 113.2 points per game in away games.
- Houston is ceding 105.5 points per game this season at home, which is 3.2 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (108.7).
- In home games, the Rockets are making 0.1 more three-pointers per game (12) than on the road (11.9). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (33.6%) compared to in away games (32.3%).
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- In 2024-25 the Hawks are averaging more points at home (119.4 per game) than on the road (115.5). But they are also conceding more at home (120.6) than away (119.2).
- At home, Atlanta allows 120.6 points per game. Away, it allows 119.2.
- At home the Hawks are averaging 29.9 assists per game, 0.1 less than away (30).
Rockets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jabari Smith Jr.
|Out
|Hand
|Tari Eason
|Questionable
|Injury Management
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Larry Nance Jr.
|Out
|Hand
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|Trae Young
|Questionable
|Achilles
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|Questionable
|Knee
|Jalen Johnson
|Out
|Shoulder
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Personal