How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, January 11 Published 9:20 pm Friday, January 10, 2025

Saturday’s college basketball slate includes seven games with a ranked team in play. Among those contests is the UConn Huskies taking on the Georgetown Hoyas.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 25 Michigan Wolverines at Purdue Boilermakers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

No. 8 Maryland Terrapins at Wisconsin Badgers

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 17 West Virginia Mountaineers at Oklahoma State Cowgirls

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Houston Cougars at No. 22 Utah Utes

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 7 UConn Huskies at Georgetown Hoyas

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: SNY

No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats at BYU Cougars

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 11 TCU Horned Frogs at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

