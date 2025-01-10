January 10 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:18 am Friday, January 10, 2025

The Los Angeles Kings versus the Winnipeg Jets is a game to watch on a Friday NHL slate that has a lot of competitive contests.

In terms of live coverage, we’ve got everything you need to know about Friday’s NHL action here. Check out the links below.

How to Watch January 10 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Chicago Blackhawks @ Detroit Red Wings 7 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo Vancouver Canucks @ Carolina Hurricanes 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Montreal Canadiens @ Washington Capitals 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Los Angeles Kings @ Winnipeg Jets 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ San Jose Sharks @ Utah Hockey Club 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

