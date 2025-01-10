NBA Best Bets: Rockets vs. Hawks Picks for January 11 Published 10:33 pm Friday, January 10, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (19-19) are 4.5-point underdogs as they look to build on a three-game home win streak when they square off against the Houston Rockets (25-12) on Saturday, January 11, 2025 at State Farm Arena. The game airs at 3:00 PM ET on SCHN and FDSSE.

Our computer predictions for Saturday’s game will assist you in placing an informed wager using the best bets out there.

Rockets vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: SCHN and FDSSE

SCHN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rockets vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Rockets (- 4.5)

Houston has 22 wins in 37 games against the spread this season.

Atlanta’s record against the spread is 15-23-0.

Against the spread as 4.5-point favorites or more, the Rockets are 13-8.

The Hawks have an ATS record of 6-7 as 4.5-point underdogs or more.

Pick OU:

Under (231.5)





The Rockets and their opponents have combined to score more than 231.5 points in 12 of 37 games this season.

Hawks games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 231.5 points in 26 of 38 outings.

The average total in Houston’s contests this year is 221.8, 9.7 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

Atlanta has a 234.6-point average over/under in its outings this season, 3.1 more points than this game’s point total.

The Rockets score the 17th-most points in the NBA this season, while the Hawks’ offense racks up the sixth-most.

The Rockets are the league’s fourth-ranked scoring defense while the Hawks are the 29th-ranked.

Moneyline Pick: Rockets (-210)

This season, the Rockets have been favored 26 times and won 20, or 76.9%, of those games.

The Hawks have been victorious in 11, or 47.8%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Houston has won nine of its 12 games, or 75%, when favored by at least -210 on the moneyline.

This season, Atlanta has come away with a win five times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Rockets.

