NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 11
Published 7:16 pm Friday, January 10, 2025
The San Antonio Spurs versus the Los Angeles Lakers is one of many strong options on today’s NBA slate.
Seeking additional betting information for today’s NBA action? We have you covered with betting odds for each of the big matchups in the article below.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 11
Atlanta Hawks vs. Houston Rockets
- Spread: Rockets -4.5
- Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 4.8 points)
- Total: 231.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz
- Spread: Suns -11.5
- Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 6.2 points)
- Total: 229.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: AZFamily and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors
- Spread: Pistons -5.5
- Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 8.8 points)
- Total: 230.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: TSN and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Spread: Timberwolves -1.5
- Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 0.3 points)
- Total: 228.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: FDSN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Miami Heat
- Spread: Heat -3.5
- Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 3.4 points)
- Total: 216.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: FDSSC and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
