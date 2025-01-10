NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 11 Published 7:16 pm Friday, January 10, 2025

The San Antonio Spurs versus the Los Angeles Lakers is one of many strong options on today’s NBA slate.

Seeking additional betting information for today’s NBA action? We have you covered with betting odds for each of the big matchups in the article below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 11

Atlanta Hawks vs. Houston Rockets

Spread: Rockets -4.5

Rockets -4.5 Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 4.8 points)

Rockets (Projected to win by 4.8 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.6 total projected points)

Over (228.6 total projected points) Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSE

SCHN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz

Spread: Suns -11.5

Suns -11.5 Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 6.2 points)

Suns (Projected to win by 6.2 points) Total: 229.5 points

229.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.5 total projected points)

Over (227.5 total projected points) Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: AZFamily and KJZZ

AZFamily and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors

Spread: Pistons -5.5

Pistons -5.5 Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 8.8 points)

Pistons (Projected to win by 8.8 points) Total: 230.5 points

230.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.6 total projected points)

Over (227.6 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: TSN and FDSDET

TSN and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Spread: Timberwolves -1.5

Timberwolves -1.5 Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 0.3 points)

Timberwolves (Projected to win by 0.3 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.9 total projected points)

Over (226.9 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: FDSN and FDSSE

FDSN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Miami Heat

Spread: Heat -3.5

Heat -3.5 Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 3.4 points)

Heat (Projected to win by 3.4 points) Total: 216.5 points

216.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.7 total projected points)

Over (222.7 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSSUN

KATU, KUNP, and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSSW

SportsNet LA and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Charlotte Hornets

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California TV Channel: FDSSC and FDSSE

FDSSC and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

