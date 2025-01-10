Predators vs. Capitals Injury Report Today – January 11
Published 10:43 pm Friday, January 10, 2025
The injury report for the Nashville Predators (13-21-7) ahead of their matchup with the Washington Capitals (27-10-4) currently includes five players. The matchup is slated for 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 11.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Cole Smith
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Luke Evangelista
|RW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Adam Wilsby
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Jeremy Lauzon
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Washington Capitals Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|T.J. Oshie
|RW
|Out For Season
|Back
|Sonny Milano
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Nicklas Backstrom
|C
|Out For Season
|Hip
Predators vs. Capitals Game Info
- Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators’ 100 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 32nd in the league.
- Defensively, Nashville has conceded 128 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 18th in NHL action.
- Their -28 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.
Capitals Season Insights
- With 150 goals (3.7 per game), the Capitals have the NHL’s second-best offense.
- Washington allows 2.6 goals per game (107 total), the fourth-fewest in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of +43, they are second-best in the league.
Predators vs. Capitals Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-123)
|Capitals (+103)
|5.5
