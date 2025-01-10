Stand In the Gap monthly meeting Monday at noon

The Stand In the Gap Coalition (SIGCO) will hold their monthly luncheon meeting on Monday, January 13, 2025 from 12:00-1:00 p.m.

The guest speaker will be Jonathan Weathersby, Master Level Team Leader with Project Rural Recovery McNabb Center. Funded by TN Mental Health Substance Abuse Services (TNMHSAS). Their rural mobile unit visits five counties, one each day of the week. Jonathan will be sharing how the state is attacking the Mental Health & Abuse crisis with caring and concern with the goal of improving others lives.

SIGCO’s office is located at 325 Straight Creek Road in New Tazewell.