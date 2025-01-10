Tennessee vs. Texas Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – January 11 Published 5:18 pm Friday, January 10, 2025

Saturday’s game between the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (14-1, 1-1 SEC) and Texas Longhorns (11-4, 0-2 SEC) squaring off at Moody Center has a projected final score of 73-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Tennessee, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on January 11.

Based on our computer prediction, Texas is a good bet to cover the spread, which currently sits at 6.5. The two sides are projected to eclipse the 132.5 total.

Tennessee vs. Texas Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Moody Center Line: Tennessee -6.5

Tennessee -6.5 Point total: 132.5

132.5 Moneyline (to win): Tennessee -275, Texas +220

Tennessee vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 73, Texas 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Texas

Pick ATS: Texas (+6.5)

Texas (+6.5) Pick OU: Over (132.5)

Tennessee’s record against the spread this season is 10-5-0, while Texas’ is 8-7-0. The Volunteers have a 5-10-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Longhorns have a record of 9-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams score an average of 160 points per game, 27.5 more points than this matchup’s total. Tennessee is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 contests, while Texas has gone 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers outscore opponents by 20.2 points per game (scoring 77.3 points per game to rank 132nd in college basketball while giving up 57.1 per outing to rank second in college basketball) and have a +304 scoring differential overall.

Tennessee prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 9.7 boards. It is pulling down 36.5 rebounds per game (30th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 26.8 per outing.

Tennessee makes 8.6 three-pointers per game (106th in college basketball), 2.1 more than its opponents (6.5).

The Volunteers rank 69th in college basketball with 101.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and second in college basketball defensively with 75 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Tennessee has committed 10.3 turnovers per game (66th in college basketball action), 2.6 fewer than the 12.9 it forces on average (105th in college basketball).

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns have a +267 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.8 points per game. They’re putting up 82.7 points per game, 38th in college basketball, and are giving up 64.9 per outing to rank 38th in college basketball.

Texas is 122nd in the country at 33.9 rebounds per game. That’s 4.4 more than the 29.5 its opponents average.

Texas makes 8.3 three-pointers per game (132nd in college basketball) at a 40.1% rate (10th in college basketball), compared to the 6.3 per game its opponents make, at a 31.1% rate.

Texas has committed 2.5 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 9.1 (ninth in college basketball) while forcing 11.6 (213th in college basketball).

