Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Saturday, January 11 Published 6:11 pm Friday, January 10, 2025

The Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Texas A&M Aggies is one of 16 games on Saturday’s college basketball schedule that features a ranked team in action. Looking for against-the-spread picks? You’ve come to the right place.

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 4 Duke Blue Devils vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Duke 81, Notre Dame 61

Duke 81, Notre Dame 61 Projected Favorite: Duke by 20.7 points

Duke by 20.7 points Pick ATS: Duke (-19.5)

Email newsletter signup

Bet on the Duke-Notre Dame spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. USC Trojans

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Illinois 82, USC 68

Illinois 82, USC 68 Projected Favorite: Illinois by 14.4 points

Illinois by 14.4 points Pick ATS: USC (+14.5)

Bet on the Illinois-USC spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

State Farm Center TV Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

South Carolina Gamecocks vs. No. 2 Auburn Tigers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Auburn 82, South Carolina 66

Auburn 82, South Carolina 66 Projected Favorite: Auburn by 15.6 points

Auburn by 15.6 points Pick ATS: South Carolina (+16.5)

Bet on the South Carolina-Auburn spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Colonial Life Arena

Colonial Life Arena TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cincinnati Bearcats vs. No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Kansas 72, Cincinnati 67

Kansas 72, Cincinnati 67 Projected Favorite: Kansas by 5.2 points

Kansas by 5.2 points Pick ATS: Kansas (+1.5)

Bet on the Cincinnati-Kansas spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Fifth Third Arena

Fifth Third Arena TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 19 Memphis Tigers vs. East Carolina Pirates

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Memphis 83, East Carolina 66

Memphis 83, East Carolina 66 Projected Favorite: Memphis by 17.7 points

Bet on the Memphis-East Carolina spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Georgetown Hoyas vs. No. 9 UConn Huskies

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Georgetown 73, UConn 72

Georgetown 73, UConn 72 Projected Favorite: Georgetown by 1 points

Georgetown by 1 points Pick ATS: Georgetown (+3.5)

Bet on the Georgetown-UConn spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Venue: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Iowa State 76, Texas Tech 75

Iowa State 76, Texas Tech 75 Projected Favorite: Iowa State by 0.7 points

Iowa State by 0.7 points Pick ATS: Iowa State (+1.5)

Bet on the Texas Tech-Iowa State spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: United Supermarkets Arena

United Supermarkets Arena TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 8 Florida Gators

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Florida 76, Arkansas 73

Florida 76, Arkansas 73 Projected Favorite: Florida by 2.9 points

Florida by 2.9 points Pick ATS: Arkansas (+5.5)

Bet on the Arkansas-Florida spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Bud Walton Arena TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Kansas State Wildcats vs. No. 12 Houston Cougars

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Houston 76, Kansas State 62

Houston 76, Kansas State 62 Projected Favorite: Houston by 14.1 points

Houston by 14.1 points Pick ATS: Houston (-10.5)

Bet on the Kansas State-Houston spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bramlage Coliseum

Bramlage Coliseum TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas Longhorns vs. No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Tennessee 73, Texas 68

Tennessee 73, Texas 68 Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 5.4 points

Tennessee by 5.4 points Pick ATS: Texas (+6.5)

Bet on the Texas-Tennessee spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Moody Center TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels vs. LSU Tigers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Ole Miss 78, LSU 69

Ole Miss 78, LSU 69 Projected Favorite: Ole Miss by 8.9 points

Ole Miss by 8.9 points Pick ATS: Ole Miss (-8.5)

Bet on the Ole Miss-LSU spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Georgia 77, Oklahoma 72

Georgia 77, Oklahoma 72 Projected Favorite: Georgia by 4.2 points

Georgia by 4.2 points Pick ATS: Oklahoma (+4.5)

Bet on the Georgia-Oklahoma spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Stegeman Coliseum

Stegeman Coliseum TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies vs. No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Alabama 78, Texas A&M 77

Alabama 78, Texas A&M 77 Projected Favorite: Alabama by 0.3 points

Alabama by 0.3 points Pick ATS: Texas A&M (+3.5)

Bet on the Texas A&M-Alabama spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Reed Arena

Reed Arena TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Mississippi State 80, Kentucky 77

Mississippi State 80, Kentucky 77 Projected Favorite: Mississippi State by 3.3 points

Mississippi State by 3.3 points Pick ATS: Kentucky (+4.5)

Bet on the Mississippi State-Kentucky spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Humphrey Coliseum

Humphrey Coliseum TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 25 Utah State Aggies vs. Boise State Broncos

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Utah State 76, Boise State 70

Utah State 76, Boise State 70 Projected Favorite: Utah State by 6.6 points

Utah State by 6.6 points Pick ATS: Utah State (-6.5)

Bet on the Utah State-Boise State spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Logan, Utah

Logan, Utah Venue: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 18 Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Washington State Cougars

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Gonzaga 85, Washington State 73

Gonzaga 85, Washington State 73 Projected Favorite: Gonzaga by 12.1 points

Gonzaga by 12.1 points Pick ATS: Washington State (+17.5)

Bet on the Gonzaga-Washington State spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center

McCarthey Athletic Center TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: