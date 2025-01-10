Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Saturday, January 11
Published 6:11 pm Friday, January 10, 2025
The Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Texas A&M Aggies is one of 16 games on Saturday’s college basketball schedule that features a ranked team in action. Looking for against-the-spread picks? You’ve come to the right place.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 4 Duke Blue Devils vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Duke 81, Notre Dame 61
- Projected Favorite: Duke by 20.7 points
- Pick ATS: Duke (-19.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Durham, North Carolina
- Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. USC Trojans
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Illinois 82, USC 68
- Projected Favorite: Illinois by 14.4 points
- Pick ATS: USC (+14.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Champaign, Illinois
- Venue: State Farm Center
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
South Carolina Gamecocks vs. No. 2 Auburn Tigers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Auburn 82, South Carolina 66
- Projected Favorite: Auburn by 15.6 points
- Pick ATS: South Carolina (+16.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Columbia, South Carolina
- Venue: Colonial Life Arena
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cincinnati Bearcats vs. No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Kansas 72, Cincinnati 67
- Projected Favorite: Kansas by 5.2 points
- Pick ATS: Kansas (+1.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Fifth Third Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 19 Memphis Tigers vs. East Carolina Pirates
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Memphis 83, East Carolina 66
- Projected Favorite: Memphis by 17.7 points
Key Facts
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Georgetown Hoyas vs. No. 9 UConn Huskies
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Georgetown 73, UConn 72
- Projected Favorite: Georgetown by 1 points
- Pick ATS: Georgetown (+3.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Iowa State 76, Texas Tech 75
- Projected Favorite: Iowa State by 0.7 points
- Pick ATS: Iowa State (+1.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Lubbock, Texas
- Venue: United Supermarkets Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 8 Florida Gators
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Florida 76, Arkansas 73
- Projected Favorite: Florida by 2.9 points
- Pick ATS: Arkansas (+5.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Venue: Bud Walton Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Kansas State Wildcats vs. No. 12 Houston Cougars
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Houston 76, Kansas State 62
- Projected Favorite: Houston by 14.1 points
- Pick ATS: Houston (-10.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Manhattan, Kansas
- Venue: Bramlage Coliseum
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas Longhorns vs. No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Tennessee 73, Texas 68
- Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 5.4 points
- Pick ATS: Texas (+6.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Austin, Texas
- Venue: Moody Center
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels vs. LSU Tigers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Ole Miss 78, LSU 69
- Projected Favorite: Ole Miss by 8.9 points
- Pick ATS: Ole Miss (-8.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Oxford, Mississippi
- Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Georgia 77, Oklahoma 72
- Projected Favorite: Georgia by 4.2 points
- Pick ATS: Oklahoma (+4.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Athens, Georgia
- Venue: Stegeman Coliseum
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies vs. No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Alabama 78, Texas A&M 77
- Projected Favorite: Alabama by 0.3 points
- Pick ATS: Texas A&M (+3.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: College Station, Texas
- Venue: Reed Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Mississippi State 80, Kentucky 77
- Projected Favorite: Mississippi State by 3.3 points
- Pick ATS: Kentucky (+4.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Location: Starkville, Mississippi
- Venue: Humphrey Coliseum
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 25 Utah State Aggies vs. Boise State Broncos
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Utah State 76, Boise State 70
- Projected Favorite: Utah State by 6.6 points
- Pick ATS: Utah State (-6.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Logan, Utah
- Venue: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 18 Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Washington State Cougars
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Gonzaga 85, Washington State 73
- Projected Favorite: Gonzaga by 12.1 points
- Pick ATS: Washington State (+17.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Spokane, Washington
- Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
