Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – January 11

Published 5:27 am Saturday, January 11, 2025

By Data Skrive

Brady Skjei will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Washington Capitals play on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Skjei? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.

Skjei Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +190, Under: -255)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

Skjei Prop Insights

  • Skjei has averaged 21:34 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -3.
  • Skjei has 12 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 10 different games.
  • Skjei has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
  • Skjei’s shooting percentage is 3.6%, and he averages two shots per game.
  • In eight of the 33 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • He has registered a point in 10 games this season, with two multiple-point games.

Capitals Defensive Insights

  • The Capitals have allowed 110 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in league action.
  • Its +42 goal differential is the second-best in the league.
  • The Capitals have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Capitals

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Washington
41 Games 1
12 Points 0
3 Goals 0
9 Assists 0

