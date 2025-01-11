Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – January 11 Published 5:27 am Saturday, January 11, 2025

Brady Skjei will be in action when

the Nashville Predators and Washington Capitals play on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Skjei? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +190, Under: -255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +190, Under: -255) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Skjei Prop Insights

Skjei has averaged 21:34 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -3.

Skjei has 12 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 10 different games.

Skjei has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

Skjei’s shooting percentage is 3.6%, and he averages two shots per game.

In eight of the 33 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

He has registered a point in 10 games this season, with two multiple-point games.

Capitals Defensive Insights

The Capitals have allowed 110 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in league action.

Its +42 goal differential is the second-best in the league.

The Capitals have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Capitals

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Washington 41 Games 1 12 Points 0 3 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

