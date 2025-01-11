Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – January 11
Published 5:27 am Saturday, January 11, 2025
Brady Skjei will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Washington Capitals play on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Skjei? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.
Skjei Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +190, Under: -255)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)
Bet on Brady Skjei props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Capitals Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 11, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Skjei Prop Insights
- Skjei has averaged 21:34 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -3.
- Skjei has 12 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 10 different games.
- Skjei has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
- Skjei’s shooting percentage is 3.6%, and he averages two shots per game.
- In eight of the 33 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- He has registered a point in 10 games this season, with two multiple-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Skjei props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Capitals Defensive Insights
- The Capitals have allowed 110 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in league action.
- Its +42 goal differential is the second-best in the league.
- The Capitals have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Skjei vs. Capitals
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Washington
|41
|Games
|1
|12
|Points
|0
|3
|Goals
|0
|9
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: