Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Washington Capitals on January 11
Published 5:39 am Saturday, January 11, 2025
The Nashville Predators’ Jonathan Marchessault and the Washington Capitals’ Aliaksei Protas are two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when these teams face off on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena.
Predators vs. Capitals Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 11
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Predators (-124)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)!
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Players to Watch
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|41
|10
|24
|34
|Jonathan Marchessault
|41
|14
|16
|30
|Roman Josi
|37
|8
|19
|27
|Steven Stamkos
|41
|12
|13
|25
|Ryan O’Reilly
|38
|12
|13
|25
|Capitals Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Dylan Strome
|42
|12
|33
|45
|Aliaksei Protas
|42
|18
|18
|36
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|42
|7
|26
|33
|Connor McMichael
|42
|17
|15
|32
|Tom Wilson
|42
|18
|14
|32
Predators vs. Capitals Stat Comparison
- The Predators offense’s 100 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 32nd in the NHL.
- Nashville ranks 17th in total goals against, giving up 3.1 goals per game (128 total) in league action.
- The Predators’ offense has the league’s 20th-ranked power-play conversion rate (19.49%).
- The Capitals have scored the second-most goals (152 goals, 3.6 per game) in the NHL.
- Washington’s 110 total goals conceded (2.6 per game) are the fifth-fewest in the league.
- The Capitals’ power-play conversion rate (23.58%) is 10th-best in the league.
