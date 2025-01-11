Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Washington Capitals on January 11 Published 5:39 am Saturday, January 11, 2025

The Nashville Predators’ Jonathan Marchessault and the Washington Capitals’ Aliaksei Protas are two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when these teams face off on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena.

Predators vs. Capitals Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 11

Saturday, January 11 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Favorite: Predators (-124)

Predators (-124) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 41 10 24 34 Jonathan Marchessault 41 14 16 30 Roman Josi 37 8 19 27 Steven Stamkos 41 12 13 25 Ryan O’Reilly 38 12 13 25 Capitals Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Dylan Strome 42 12 33 45 Aliaksei Protas 42 18 18 36 Pierre-Luc Dubois 42 7 26 33 Connor McMichael 42 17 15 32 Tom Wilson 42 18 14 32

Predators vs. Capitals Stat Comparison

The Predators offense’s 100 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 32nd in the NHL.

Nashville ranks 17th in total goals against, giving up 3.1 goals per game (128 total) in league action.

The Predators’ offense has the league’s 20th-ranked power-play conversion rate (19.49%).

The Capitals have scored the second-most goals (152 goals, 3.6 per game) in the NHL.

Washington’s 110 total goals conceded (2.6 per game) are the fifth-fewest in the league.

The Capitals’ power-play conversion rate (23.58%) is 10th-best in the league.

