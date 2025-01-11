Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – January 11 Published 5:27 am Saturday, January 11, 2025

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators face the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Looking to bet on Forsberg’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -198, Under: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -198, Under: +150) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)

Bet on Filip Forsberg props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

In 41 games, Forsberg has averaged 18:53 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -12.

Forsberg has accumulated at least one point in 24 games, with 34 points in total.

Forsberg has picked up four goals and nine assists on the power play.

He has a 7.4% shooting percentage, attempting 3.3 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet 16 times this season in games with a set points prop (41 opportunities).

Through 41 games played this season, he has recorded 34 points, with nine multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Forsberg props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Capitals Defensive Insights

The Capitals have allowed 110 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in NHL action.

With a goal differential of +42, the team is second-best in the league in that category.

The Capitals are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Forsberg vs. Capitals

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Washington 41 Games 1 34 Points 0 10 Goals 0 24 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: