Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – January 11
Published 5:27 am Saturday, January 11, 2025
Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators face the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Looking to bet on Forsberg’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -198, Under: +150)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)
Predators vs. Capitals Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 11, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Forsberg Prop Insights
- In 41 games, Forsberg has averaged 18:53 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -12.
- Forsberg has accumulated at least one point in 24 games, with 34 points in total.
- Forsberg has picked up four goals and nine assists on the power play.
- He has a 7.4% shooting percentage, attempting 3.3 shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet 16 times this season in games with a set points prop (41 opportunities).
- Through 41 games played this season, he has recorded 34 points, with nine multi-point games.
Capitals Defensive Insights
- The Capitals have allowed 110 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in NHL action.
- With a goal differential of +42, the team is second-best in the league in that category.
- The Capitals are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg vs. Capitals
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Washington
|41
|Games
|1
|34
|Points
|0
|10
|Goals
|0
|24
|Assists
|0
