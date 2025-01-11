Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – January 11

Published 5:27 am Saturday, January 11, 2025

By Data Skrive

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game - January 11

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators face the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Looking to bet on Forsberg’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -198, Under: +150)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)

Bet on Filip Forsberg props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • In 41 games, Forsberg has averaged 18:53 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -12.
  • Forsberg has accumulated at least one point in 24 games, with 34 points in total.
  • Forsberg has picked up four goals and nine assists on the power play.
  • He has a 7.4% shooting percentage, attempting 3.3 shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet 16 times this season in games with a set points prop (41 opportunities).
  • Through 41 games played this season, he has recorded 34 points, with nine multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Forsberg props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Capitals Defensive Insights

  • The Capitals have allowed 110 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in NHL action.
  • With a goal differential of +42, the team is second-best in the league in that category.
  • The Capitals are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Forsberg vs. Capitals

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Washington
41 Games 1
34 Points 0
10 Goals 0
24 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game - January 11

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – January 11

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game - January 11

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – January 11

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game - January 11

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – January 11

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game - January 11

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – January 11

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup