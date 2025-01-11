Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – January 11 Published 5:27 am Saturday, January 11, 2025

Gustav Nyquist will be on the ice Saturday when his Nashville Predators play the Washington Capitals at Bridgestone Arena. Prop bets for Nyquist are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -142)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -142) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

In 40 games, Nyquist has averaged 17:05 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -15.

Nyquist has picked up at least one point in 14 games, with 17 points in total.

Nyquist has zero points on the power play.

Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 13.7%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet 13 times this season in games with a set points prop (39 opportunities).

Through 40 games, he has 17 points, with three multi-point games.

Capitals Defensive Insights

The Capitals have allowed 110 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fifth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

With a goal differential of +42, the team is second-best in the league in that category.

The Capitals are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Capitals

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Washington 40 Games 1 17 Points 0 7 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

